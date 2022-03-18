 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking: Report: Phillies get Schwarber, prepare for 60 HR season

Rise and Phight: 3/18/2022

It’s almost time for baseball!

By Ethan Witte
New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

You know what today is?

It’s the first game of spring training, that’s what. The Phillies are headed to play the Tigers today and I for one cannot wait for baseball to be played. I don’t want to hear the terms “negotiations”, “_________ were disappointed,” or “competitive balance tax” for a very long time. Instead, I want to listen to the sound of baseballs being thudded out onto the berm in Clearwater, of the background white noise of the crowd, all the good sounds you hear in spring training.

It’s finally here. We made it.

On to the links.

