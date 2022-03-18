Rise and Phight: 3/18/2022

You know what today is?
It’s the first game of spring training, that’s what. The Phillies are headed to play the Tigers today and I for one cannot wait for baseball to be played. I don’t want to hear the terms “negotiations”, “_________ were disappointed,” or “competitive balance tax” for a very long time. Instead, I want to listen to the sound of baseballs being thudded out onto the berm in Clearwater, of the background white noise of the crowd, all the good sounds you hear in spring training.
It’s finally here. We made it.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- If you want to believe the manager, the center field job is an open competition. We all know it’s a platoon.
- Ranger Suarez had his visa issues resolved, so he’s in camp and ready to go.
MLB news:
- This, of course, is late, but in the wee hours of Thursday morning, Freddie Freeman left the East coast to head to L.A.
- Corey Dickerson, former friend of the team, got a one-year deal from the Cardinals. Which means he’s now an MVP candidate.
- Missed this from a few days ago, but a federal judge ruled that minor leaguers are year round employees. This feels significant.
- Trevor Bauer is going to continue to sit until at least April 16.
