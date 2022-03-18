Gamethread 3/18: Phillies at Tigers

Throughout a winter that included a long lockout and tiresome news of negotiations, we were hoping that this day would come, and real (fake) games would begin.

The Phillies kick off their abbreviated Spring schedule today with a trip to Lakeland (about halfway to Orlando) to face the Tigers.

The Phillies lineup features one probable starter (Bohm), one top prospect likely to start soon, if not immediately (Stott), and other interesting prospects in Rojas and Ortiz:

According to @MattGelb, Luis Garcia, Logan O’Hoppe, and Simon Muzziotti are also slated to make an appearance today.

Meanwhile for the Tigers:

✨ The first lineup of spring ✨



Watch it live at 1:05 ET on @BallySportsDET. pic.twitter.com/K7kijcZO98 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 18, 2022

The game is free on MLB.TV.