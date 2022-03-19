Gamethread 3/19: Blue Jays at Phillies

The Phillies have been making moves, getting ready for the season and today, we finally get to see them at their home spring training site. Usually, we won’t see the regulars for a while, but with the abbreviated nature of this spring changing things, we’re seeing a lineup of mostly regulars.

I say “mostly” because I think the team might be making some moves.

Hearing rumblings out of Clearwooder… — Zoo With Roy (@zoowithroy) March 19, 2022

Anyway, the Phillies are on TV today and you want to watch them and talk about them, so let’s get to it.

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

It's a beautiful day for baseball in Clearwater, Florida #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/1harQXFScc — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 19, 2022

Is that an MVP I see?

For the Blue Jays:

Blue Jays ⚾️ is on your TV today



@Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/pQSV41ASQ0 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 19, 2022

Let’s talk about it.