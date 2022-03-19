 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking: Phillies get Castellanos, mandate all shirts have top two buttons unbuttoned

Gamethread 3/19: Blue Jays at Phillies

It’s a beautiful day for baseball.

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies have been making moves, getting ready for the season and today, we finally get to see them at their home spring training site. Usually, we won’t see the regulars for a while, but with the abbreviated nature of this spring changing things, we’re seeing a lineup of mostly regulars.

I say “mostly” because I think the team might be making some moves.

Anyway, the Phillies are on TV today and you want to watch them and talk about them, so let’s get to it.

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

Is that an MVP I see?

For the Blue Jays:

Let’s talk about it.

