Rise and Phight: 3/2/2022

I just don’t have the strength or desire for witty quips.
I’m just sad.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- None. They aren’t playing in Houston, so that stinks.
MLB news:
- Obviously, the biggest news was the breakdown in negotiations. MLB has cancelled the first two series of the season.
- Michael Baumann wrote one of the better pieces about this whole ordeal.
- No, baseball isn’t dying. But boy oh boy is it losing its place in the cultural consciousness ($).
This is just all out depressing.
