Rise and Phight: 3/2/2022

It’s a sad day.

By Ethan Witte
I just don’t have the strength or desire for witty quips.

I’m just sad.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

  • None. They aren’t playing in Houston, so that stinks.

MLB news:

This is just all out depressing.

