TGP’s Opening Day Starter Madness: Round 2

Round one of our Phillies Opening Day Starter Madness tournament is complete. Thanks to all that voted here or on Twitter (or both)!

The higher seeds mostly won their first-round matchups, but there were a few upsets, the most notable being 13 seed 2012 Roy Halladay taking down four seed 2013 Cole Hamels. And sorry to all you Kevin Millwood, Brett Myers, and Jeremy Hellickson enthusiasts. Despite having multiple entries in the field, those pitchers have all been eliminated from the competition.

Here are the full results from round one:

Steve Carlton Region

#1 2011 Roy Halladay defeats #16 2009 Brett Myers

#8 2019 Aaron Nola defeats #9 2020 Aaron Nola

#13 2012 Roy Halladay defeats #4 2013 Cole Hamels

#12 2014 Cliff Lee defeats #5 2016 Jeremy Hellickson

#2 2018 Aaron Nola defeats #15 2007 Brett Myers

#7 2015 Cole Hamels defeats #10 2006 Jon Lieber

#3 2010 Roy Halladay defeats #14 2008 Brett Myers

#6 2021 Aaron Nola defeats #11 2017 Jeremy Hellickson

Robin Roberts Region

#1 1997 Curt Schilling defeats #16 1990 Bruce Ruffin

#8 1992 Terry Mulholland defeats #9 1996 Sid Fernandez

#4 1993 Terry Mulholland defeats #13 2001 Omar Daal

#5 1991 Terry Mulholland defeats #12 2004 Kevin Millwood

#2 1998 Curt Schilling defeats #15 2002 Robert Person

#7 1995 Curt Schilling defeats #10 2005 Jon Lieber

#3 1999 Curt Schilling defeats #14 2000 Andy Ashby

#11 1994 Curt Schilling defeats #6 2003 Kevin Millwood

On to the second round which features an exciting Terry Mulholland vs. Terry Mulholland showdown, as well as TWO Curt Schilling vs. Curt Schilling matchups!

Now it’s your chance to vote for who you’d like to see advance into the elite eight. (If you need a quick reference of their basic stats and pitching line on Opening Day, you can refer to the original post.)

Poll #1 2011 Roy Halladay vs. #8 2019 Aaron Nola





Poll #13 2012 Roy Halladay vs. #12 2014 Cliff Lee





Poll #2 2018 Aaron Nola vs. #7 2015 Cole Hamels





Poll #3 2010 Roy Halladay vs. #6 2021 Aaron Nola





Poll #1 1997 Curt Schilling vs. #8 1992 Terry Mulholland





Poll #4 1993 Terry Mulholland vs. #5 1991 Terry Mulholland





Poll #2 1998 Curt Schilling vs. #7 1995 Curt Schilling



