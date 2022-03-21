2022 Season Preview

There’s a new CBA in place, players are getting ready for the season and yes - we have a season to talk about!

Here at The Good Phight, we’re previewing the season ahead. We’re talking about everything from positional previews, looking at the different parts of the pitching staffs, analyzing the opponents the team will be facing this year, even creating the contest to check your predictions for the year. There’s going to be something for everyone.

Check back to this stream for all the latest as we ramp up for the 2022 season.