Rise and Phight: 3/21/2022

While it wasn’t quite the same as Merry Cliffmas, the midnight signing of Nick Castellanos has given a jolt to this fanbase. You don’t see often a collective group of people suddenly see their opinion of a team grow as much as when we all checked our phones Saturday morning, but now that he is in the fold, along with Kyle Schwarber, it has heightened expectations quite a bit.

It’s probably arguable who has the hottest managerial seat in the game, but with the team exceeding the luxury tax for the first time, Joe Girardi’s fanny probably just got a little bit warmer. The ownership group wasn’t going to be break that self-imposed ceiling unless they thought the team had a shot at the postseason, so now the pressure will be on Girardi to help guide the team toward that final destination. It should be interesting.

On to the links.

MLB news: