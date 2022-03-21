Gamethread 3/21: Phillies at Yankees

The Phillies make the short trip across Tampa Bay today to visit the Yankees at Steinbrenner Field.

Four of the presumed regulars will make the trip. In addition to starter Hans Crouse, Cory Knebel, Ryan Sherriff, Cam Bedrosian, Andrew Bellatti, Jake Newberry are also expected to pitch today (per @MattGelb). The latter three are non-roster invitees (NRIs).

One unfamiliar name is Yairo Munoz, a 27 year old NRI who has 200+ games in majors with the Cards and Red Sox.

For the Yankees, meanwhile...