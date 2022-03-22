Rise and Phight: 3/22/2022

I think back to the days when we could see different teams in spring training and now just the same three. I realize that the past two years have been very different in terms of getting the games scheduled as it is, but it would be nice to see someone other than the Yankees, Tigers and Blue Jays.

Yeah, yeah, I know we should just be happy there is baseball, but I like watching other teams. Sue me.

On to the links.

MLB news: