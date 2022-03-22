Rise and Phight: 3/22/2022

I think back to the days when we could see different teams in spring training and now just the same three. I realize that the past two years have been very different in terms of getting the games scheduled as it is, but it would be nice to see someone other than the Yankees, Tigers and Blue Jays.
Yeah, yeah, I know we should just be happy there is baseball, but I like watching other teams. Sue me.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Kyle Schwarber was introduced yesterday and, well, listening to him makes one think he’ll fit right in with Philadelphia.
- Be ready for these types of articles, folks. Be ready.
- Speaking of the defense, one has to wonder what others around the league think about their current construction and whether or not it can win ($).
- Corey Knebel looked pret-tay, pret-tay, pret-tay good yesterday in his one inning of work.
MLB news:
- This could be quite significant: a federal court has ruled that a letter to the Yankees from MLB must be unsealed.
- The universal DH is here (yuck) and here is what that means for the game as we know it.
- One of the top prospects in baseball will miss the beginning of the season after undergoing elbow surgery.
