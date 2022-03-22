Gamethread 3/22: Tigers at Phillies

The Phillies host the Tigers in Clearwater today.
Bailey Falter will be followed on the mound by new additions Jeurys Familia and Brad Hand, and then Seranthony Dominguez, Damon Jones, and South Jersey’s Joe Gatto (per @MattGelb)
Back in Clearwater this afternoon#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/M3Pk1LFBFi— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 22, 2022
And for the Tigers...
Presenting: Our lineup. pic.twitter.com/B9BXMb8vtu— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 22, 2022
Today’s game is televised, on NBCSP+.
Loading comments...