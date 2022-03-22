 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread 3/22: Tigers at Phillies

17 days until Opening Day

By schmenkman
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies host the Tigers in Clearwater today.

Bailey Falter will be followed on the mound by new additions Jeurys Familia and Brad Hand, and then Seranthony Dominguez, Damon Jones, and South Jersey’s Joe Gatto (per @MattGelb)

And for the Tigers...

Today’s game is televised, on NBCSP+.

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...