Rise and Phight: 3/23/2022

The Nick Castellanos signing was made official yesterday, which meant a 40-man roster spot needed to be had. Unless a deal was in the works, someone had to be designated for assignment. Turns out, that player was Luke Williams and it’s a sad thing. On the one hand, Williams probably was squeezed out the second Ronald Torreyes was signed to a minor league deal since he wouldn’t require a 40-man spot and could do the same things Williams can do. On the other, it’s still mystifying that Mickey Moniak remains on the roster. Guess that 1:1 label has some strong carrying power.

