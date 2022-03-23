 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BreakingT has new merch to celebrate Kyle Schwarber

C’mon y’all, get them credit cards ready

By Ethan Witte
Kyle Schwarber is here in Philadelphia and he is ready to hit some bombs. It’s going to be glorious this summer, even if the defense is...suspect. What kids and parents alike are headed to Citizens Bank Park for, though, is to see Schwarber and friends hit home runs.

But what if we change the name?

Instead of calling them home runs by Schwarber, well, let’s call them this:

Schwarbombs.

Perfect.

These shirts are available at BreakingT’s website, which you can simply click here to go and purchase. Let’s get ready together with these great shirts.

