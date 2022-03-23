Gamethread 3/23: Blue Jays at Phillies

Phillies host the Blue Jays as Kyle Schwarber makes his Phillies debut batting lead-off. He is joined by other presumed opening day starters Segura, Harper, Realmuto, Hoskins, Didi and Alec Bohm. Cristopher Sanchez takes the mound for the Phillies. Full lineup below:
.@kschwarb12 makes his Spring Training debut!#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/aeK0Iseed3— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 23, 2022
Blue Jays are throwing out a half-studded lineup. Powerhouse Jose Berrios on the mound.
@JOLaMaKina makes the start in Clearwater!— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 23, 2022
@Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/TZll4Mercm
