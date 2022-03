TGP’s Opening Day Starter Madness: Round 3

We’re down to the Elite 8 of Opening Day pitchers! Here’s how things went down in round 2:

Steve Carlton Region

#1 2011 Roy Halladay defeated #8 2019 Aaron Nola

#13 2012 Roy Halladay defeats #12 2014 Cliff Lee

#2 2018 Aaron Nola defeats #7 2015 Cole Hamels

#3 2010 Roy Halladay defeated #6 2021 Aaron Nola

Robin Roberts Region

#1 1997 Curt Schilling defeated #8 1992 Terry Mulholland

#4 1993 Terry Mulholland defeated #5 1991 Terry Mulholland

#2 1998 Curt Schilling defeated #7 1995 Curt Schilling

#3 1999 Curt Schilling defeated #11 1994 Curt Schilling

We’ve got one Aaron Nola entry and one Terry Mulholland entry keeping this from being an all Halladay and Schilling affair. Can they hang on for another round?

Please vote to see who advances to the final four:

Poll #1 2011 Roy Halladay vs. #13 2012 Roy Halladay 2011 Halladay

2012 Halladay vote view results 86% 2011 Halladay (26 votes)

13% 2012 Halladay (4 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

Poll #2 2018 Aaron Nola vs. #3 2010 Roy Halladay 2018 Nola

2010 Halladay vote view results 44% 2018 Nola (13 votes)

55% 2010 Halladay (16 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

Poll #1 1997 Curt Schilling vs. #4 1993 Terry Mulholland 1997 Schilling

1993 Mulholland vote view results 61% 1997 Schilling (16 votes)

38% 1993 Mulholland (10 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now