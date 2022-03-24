 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 3/24/2022

The Phillies introduced their latest lineup addition

By The Smarty Jones
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies
Number eight in your program, number one in our hearts
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies introduced their newest slugger in a press conference on Wednesday. Nick Castellanos has something in common with Phillies teams of recent years: He has yet to make the playoffs, and both sides are hoping that a union helps change that.

