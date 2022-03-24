Rise and Phight: 3/24/2022

The Phillies introduced their newest slugger in a press conference on Wednesday. Nick Castellanos has something in common with Phillies teams of recent years: He has yet to make the playoffs, and both sides are hoping that a union helps change that.

Phillies news

Scott Boras told the Phillies that Castellanos would be the frosting of the cake that is their offense.

It’s never good when the staff ace is dealing with injuries, but Zack Wheeler helped alleviate some of those concerns with his bullpen session on Wednesday.

Who is going to be the Phillies’ Opening Day centerfielder? It won’t be Odubel Herrera, who will be missing the next four to six weeks with an oblique sprain.

The Phillies prevailed 8-7 over the Blue Jays in Grapefruit League action on Wednesday afternoon. Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto, and Matt Vierling each had two RBIs.

MLB news