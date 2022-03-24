Hittin’ Season #545: Is Alec Bohm on the trade block?

Is Alec Bohm on the trade block?

If you read the tea leaves, as well as NBC Sports’ Jim Salisbury’s story from this week, there is some smoke around the idea that third baseman Alec Bohm, the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, could be on the move before the Phillies break camp in a couple weeks. In his story, Salisbury noted that, in his first day with the team, newly acquired Nick Castellanos was taking grounders at third base. And while manager Joe Girardi poo-poo’d the idea that it meant anything other than Castellanos simply enjoying taking grounders during practice, Salisbury noted:

Nonetheless, Castellanos’ work at third base is interesting because that position still seems unsettled 16 days before opening day. Alec Bohm does not appear to have the job locked down. In fact, there is credible buzz that he could be used in a trade. Newcomer Johan Camargo has plenty of big-league experience at the position and has swung the bat well so far in camp.

Perhaps that wouldn’t be so eye opening but, on the Phillies.com depth chart, they have third base ranked thusly:

Hmmmmm.

