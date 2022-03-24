Gamethread 3/24: Phillies at Pirates

The Phillies head south over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, just across the bay to Bradenton.

Four likely regulars make the trip, as well as Aaron Nola who’s making his second appearance of the Spring:

The Pirates’ lineup is led by Bryan and Ke’Bryan:

Young star Bryan Reynolds has been the topic of endless trade speculation this off-season.

Meanwhile, third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes (son of former Phils 3B Charlie), has had a similar start to his career as Alec Bohm, at least at the plate:

2020 (both age 23): 95 PA/1.124 OPS for Hayes, 180 PA/.881 OPS for Bohm

2021 (age 24): 396 PA/.689 OPS for Hayes, 417 PA/.647 OPS for Bohm

We're on TV today. pic.twitter.com/3DZ4DdoDig — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 24, 2022

Today’s game is free on MLB.TV.