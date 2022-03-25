Rise and Phight: 3/25/2022

Opening Day is getting ever closer, a mere fourteen days from today. The team will be opening at home against the Athletics in a renewal of the city series, the Phillies holding a much better chance of taking it this year with their roster improvements and the Athletics’ teardown. We’ll have a better understanding of the roster in the coming days, but it’s starting to get exciting again.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Is it true? Are the Phillies really looking to deal Alec Bohm when his value is at its lowest? Seems counterproductive to me.
- As the first game does draw nearer, there are still some questions to be answered about this roster.
- Boy, as last season ended, I would have never guessed this, but Aaron Nola looks lined up to start on Opening Day for the fifth year in a row.
- Now that he’s here, the question can be asked: can Nick Castellanos take the Phillies to where they want to go ($)?
MLB news:
- Kris Bryant talked about the thought process that led him to the Rockies, as well as his time in Chicago ($).
- Andrew Miller helped his fellow players during the lockout, now he rides off into retirement, well earned.
- How successful was each MLB team at executing their offseason plan? Here is a ranking of them.
- Forbes put out their annual team value rankings as well. Lotsa teams here that are worth more than $1 billion.
- Interesting trade happened between the Rockies and Blue Jays, the teams swapping outfielders that helps scratch the other’s itch.
