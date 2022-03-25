 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread 3/25: Yankees at Phillies

Scott Franzke doing TV play by play today

By schmenkman
/ new
The Philadelphia Inquirer, Jose F. Moreno/ Staff Photographer

With Opening Day now just two weeks away, the Yankees visit Clearwater. The game will be televised on NBCSP+ and, for something different, Scott Franzke will be doing play-by-play on the TV broadcast.

Kyle Schwarber makes his debut in left field, after DHing in his first game of the spring. He’ll be leading off.

Most of the Yankees’ regulars are making the short trip across the bay:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...