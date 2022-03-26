Gamethread 3/26: Phillies at Tigers

The Phillies game is well underway. As I write this, the Phillies have a 6-4 lead over the Tigers, thanks to home runs from Mickey Moniak, Rhys Hoskins, and Didi Gregorius, as well as a triple off the bat of Matt Vierling.
Matt Vierling triple prior to Moniak’s bomb! pic.twitter.com/fu5Ixfdrt0— Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) March 26, 2022
Zach Eflin looked good in his first appearance of the Spring, but the bullpen seems to struggling today.
Zach Eflin is already sitting 93-94 on his fastball -- and he is wasting no time filling the strikezone.— Alex Carr (@AlexCarrMLB) March 26, 2022
He just K'd Robbie Grossman with a disrespectful curveball.
Let’s talk about (the rest of) it.
Loading comments...