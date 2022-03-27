 clock menu more-arrow no yes

TGP’s Opening Day Starter Madness: The Final Four

Our endeavor to name the best Opening Day starter of the past 32 years is down to four entries.

By The Smarty Jones
/ new
Sports Contributor Archive 2020
Which vintage Schilling do you prefer?
Photo by SPX/Ron Vesely Photography via Getty Images

We’re down to the final four in our attempt to name the best Phillies’ Opening Day starter of the past 32 years. And we’re down to just two different pitchers: Roy Halladay and Curt Schilling.

Here’s how the last round went down:

Steve Carlton Region

#1 2011 Roy Halladay defeats #13 2012 Roy Halladay (The Cinderella run is over!)

#3 2010 Roy Halladay defeats #2 2018 Aaron Nola

Robin Roberts Region

#1 1997 Curt Schilling defeats #4 1993 Terry Mulholland

#2 1998 Curt Schilling defeats #3 1999 Curt Schilling

For those curious, I’m combining votes from the site polls and Twitter, which were quite disparate last round. For instance, Aaron Nola had a sizeable advantage on the site, but Halladay had far more support on Twitter.

For our regional finals, it’s up to you to decide which edition of Halladay and Schilling was superior.

Poll

#1 2011 Roy Halladay vs. #3 2010 Roy Halladay

view results
  • 36%
    2011 Halladay
    (7 votes)
  • 63%
    2010 Halladay
    (12 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

#1 1997 Curt Schilling vs. #2 1998 Curt Schilling

view results
  • 57%
    1997 Schilling
    (11 votes)
  • 42%
    1998 Schilling
    (8 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

2022 season preview: the starting pitchers

Gamethread 3/26: Phillies at Tigers

The argument for batting Rhys Hoskins second and dropping Jean Segura down in the order

Loading comments...