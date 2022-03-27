Share All sharing options for: TGP’s Opening Day Starter Madness: The Final Four

We’re down to the final four in our attempt to name the best Phillies’ Opening Day starter of the past 32 years. And we’re down to just two different pitchers: Roy Halladay and Curt Schilling.

Here’s how the last round went down:

Steve Carlton Region

#1 2011 Roy Halladay defeats #13 2012 Roy Halladay (The Cinderella run is over!)

#3 2010 Roy Halladay defeats #2 2018 Aaron Nola

Robin Roberts Region

#1 1997 Curt Schilling defeats #4 1993 Terry Mulholland

#2 1998 Curt Schilling defeats #3 1999 Curt Schilling

For those curious, I’m combining votes from the site polls and Twitter, which were quite disparate last round. For instance, Aaron Nola had a sizeable advantage on the site, but Halladay had far more support on Twitter.

For our regional finals, it’s up to you to decide which edition of Halladay and Schilling was superior.

Poll #1 2011 Roy Halladay vs. #3 2010 Roy Halladay 2011 Halladay

2010 Halladay vote view results 36% 2011 Halladay (7 votes)

63% 2010 Halladay (12 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now