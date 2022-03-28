Prospects that could impact the 2022 Phillies

The 2022 Philadelphia Phillies are loaded with top MLB talent including the reigning league MVP Bryce Harper. They added Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos into the fold which should give them one of the top lineups in the National League.

But what about the young talent in the organization? Can some of the Phillies’ top prospects get the call to the show? I believe there are a few that will make their way to Philadelphia to debut this year.

The most notable is the Phillies’ top prospect, Bryson Stott. The 24-year-old shortstop has the potential to travel north with the big club come early April. Across three levels last year, Stott hit a .299 with 16 home runs and 49 runs batted in. The former first-round pick also has a great glove. In 1,140 minor league innings, Stott has only committed nine errors.

Stott has shown great patience at the plate this spring. That could prove to be valuable in a Phillies offense that is full of free swingers. Stott carries a career on-base percentage of .390 in the minors.

With Didi Gregorius set to make $14.5 million this year, that will almost certainly grant him the starting shortstop job on opening day. But, if he struggles out of the gate the Phillies should not hesitate to give Stott a look.

Some other notable names that could make an impact in the show include, Logan O’Hoppe, Matt Vierling, and Hans Crouse. None of these players will make a huge impact on this year’s team but they could provide good depth throughout the season.

O’Hoppe is the Phillies’ fifth-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, last year he hit .270 with 17 homers and 58 RBIs in 104 games across three levels. He could win the backup catcher spot and play sparingly behind Realmuto. Phillies fans are accustomed to Matt Vierling and Hans Crouse who both debuted last season. Neither is expected to have a big role on the team but throughout the full 162, there could always be an opportunity to contribute.

Their most recent number one overall pick, Mickey Moniak, has yet to reach his potential and it looks as if he will be nothing more than a backup outfielder in Philadelphia. If we are being honest the Phillies have a bottom-five farm system in baseball. So for anyone other than Stott to make an impact is rather unlikely.

Year after year of poor drafting has the Phillies in this spot where they do not have any future stars to call up (only two top 100 MLB prospects.) So here’s to hoping that some of these prospects will make an impact on a playoff-contending team.