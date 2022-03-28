Gamethread 3/28: Orioles at Phillies

The Orioles make the trip north across the bay from Sarasota to visit the Phillies today. The 1:05 game will be televised on NBCSP+.

This will be the 11th game of the Spring, so we enter the second half of the shortened 20-game schedule. With Opening Day a week from Friday, decisions remain to be made and Alec Bohm, Johan Camargo, and Bryson Stott all look to improve their standing today.

Getting the start on the mound is Cristopher Sanchez, who the Phillies will no doubt depend on at some point in the season to step into the rotation. Sanchez was ranked anywhere from 17th to 29th on Phillies prospects lists over the last few months:

The Athletic (Law): 17

MLB Pipeline: 23

Baseball America: 26

Fangraphs: 27

Matt Winkelman: 29

And for the Orioles...