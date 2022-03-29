 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 3/29/2022

The two big boys hit a home run yesterday. That was cool.

By Ethan Witte
Nick Castellanos homered yesterday.

Kyle Schwarber homered as well.

Yesterday was a good day.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

