Rise and Phight: 3/29/2022

Nick Castellanos homered yesterday.
Kyle Schwarber homered as well.
Yesterday was a good day.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- There is a tough decision looming for the Phillies at third base, one that could have repercussions for a while.
- Opening the season with thirteen games is going to be a “battle of attrition” according to Joe Girardi.
- The best seat in the house for the Phillies? Why that belongs not to the manager, but to Nick Castellanos ($).
MLB news:
- The Twins are collecting as many arms as possible, signing Chris Archer to a one year deal to help with rotation depth.
- Jim Bowden ($) gives his offseason grades for all thirty teams (the Phillies did pretty well).
- The Diamondbacks are keeping a major piece around for a while longer, signing Ketel Marte to a five-year contract extension.
- The Reds, even in their diminished state, are going to be missing two of their bigger arms to start the season.
Loading comments...