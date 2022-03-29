The Phillies sent outfielder Adam Haseley to the Chicago White Sox in an early morning trade on Tuesday.

First reported by The Athletic, the White Sox traded RHP McKinley Moore to the Phillies in exchange for Haseley. Moore was Chicago’s #27 prospect, and was selected by the organization in the 2019 draft.

Moore started off the 2021 minor league season with the White Sox’s Single-A affiliate. The 23-year-old pitched 22.2 innings and posted a 4.37 ERA with the affiliate before being promoted to Double-A. In 18 innings in Double-A, he posted a 4.00 ERA and racked up 24 strikeouts. His combined earned run average last season in the minor leagues was 4.20.

The trade almost certainly means that Mickey Moniak will be on the team on Opening Day, and deservingly so. Moniak would best fit in the role of platooning for Matt Vierling to start off the season.

Haseley appeared in just nine games last season after missing a majority of the year on the restricted list due to personal reasons. In those nine games, he posted a .190 batting average in 21 at-bats. We all know that last year was a struggle for him personally, so we hope that he can continue to play happily and healthily.

The Phillies now have an open 40 man spot, and it could end up being Bryson Stott who replaces Adam Haseley on the club’s 40-man roster.

We’ll have more on this as to how it affects the roster, but for now, good luck in Chicago, Adam!