Rise and Phight: 3/3/2022

Listen, nothing is happening in baseball right now. You can probably guess what the topic of this is going to be. If you have anything else, you’d like to talk about, you’d like us to cover, by all means let us know in the comments.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
MLB news:
- There was so much reaction to the owner’s continuation of the lockout. Here are a few. Jeff Passan spoke to some players - you can guess their reactions.
- There are a LOT of good things on the Athletic, so just a forewarning: these are all ($). Ken Rosenthal, Jayson Stark, Brittany Ghiroli all bring a different viewpoint to their site.
- Ross Stripling talked about how the owners tried to dupe the players into accepting some radical changes at the last minute.
