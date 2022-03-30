Rise and Phight: 3/30/2022

The Phillies played a game on Tuesday where Aaron Nola pitched and, judging by his pitching line, did not do well. Four runs in four innings has put Nola’s spring ERA at 8.00 even, nothing you’d like to see from your #2 starter.

There has been an internal debate here for about a year about whether or not Nola has been good. I tend to fall on the “yes, but unlucky” side, but there is just something about watching him pitch last year and so far this spring that has left me wanting more. There is data that supports his being unlucky, data I’m sure you’ve seen around, but it’s the old fashioned “eye test” that continues to give me pause. Maybe it’s me getting crusty in my old age, but while I will almost always lean on numbers to help create and defend an argument, Nola just confuses me. I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t know.

