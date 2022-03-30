Gamethread 3/30: Tigers at Phillies

The Tigers visit Clearwater today, and the 1:05 game will be televised on NBCSP+.
Other than Johan Camargo DH-ing, this should be close to an actual Phillies lineup we’ll be seeing when the real games start a week from Friday. Kyle Gibson takes the mound.
Back at it!#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/MszGG2pA4l— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 30, 2022
And as for the Tigers, they agree — they are also “back at it”:
Back at it. pic.twitter.com/SsAByP9UHN— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 30, 2022
