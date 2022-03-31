Rise and Phight: 3/31/2022

We are about a week out and it’s probably pretty close to being able to call what the initial 28-man roster is going to look like. Remember, teams can carry two extra players in the month of April and it’s a virtual guarantee that both extra players for the Phillies will be pitchers (thank you, NL DH).
There are hiccups with regards to health, of course, but at least we know now that the team should have its full stable of starters ready to go once the bell rings on Opening Day. They may not all be ready to go 6+ innings, but at least they will be there. After all, wouldn’t you rather see Zack Wheeler for three or four innings than some random minor leaguer?
Phillies news:
- You’ve probably heard the Charlie Manuel quote, “If we hit, we field better.” Baseball Prospectus checked to see if that’s true ($).
- The Phillies made a deal yesterday that brought more depth to their bullpen, helping address an area that was lacking.
- Yesterday’s topic du jour: Connor Brogdon and his lack of velocity.
- Speaking of the bullpen, all the moves that need to be made have now been given a new wrinkle: Francisco Morales ($).
MLB news:
- Kudos to the Reds: Hunter Greene is going to break camp with the team and make his debut against the Braves.
- The Rays got some more bad news for their pitching staff yesterday, finding Pete Fairbanks has a torn lat and will miss months.
- Last year, it was the Giants. In 2022, is there a team that could make a surprise run at the playoffs? Here are three candidates.
