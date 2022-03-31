Gamethread 3/31: Yankees at Phillies

A week from today the Phillies will have already flown north, and will be enjoying their only scheduled day off from March 18th, when Spring Training games began, until April 21st.

The Yankees make the short trip from Tampa today, and the 1:05 game will be televised on NBCSP+.

The Phils’ lineup includes Kyle Schwarber leading off (and DH-ing), Rhys Hoskins second, and Mickey Moniak in center field and batting ninth. Zach Eflin makes his second start:

Phillies vs. NYY

Schwarber 0

Hoskins 3

Harper 9

Castellanos 7

Realmuto 2

Gregorius 6

Segura 4

Stott 5

Moniak 8



Eflin, Familia, Hand, Kelly, Bedrosian — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) March 31, 2022

For the Yankees it’s mostly their B team...

On the road again pic.twitter.com/eefVGz4LiS — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 31, 2022

Following up on the obscure stat notes from yesterday’s gamethread...