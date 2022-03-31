Gamethread 3/31: Yankees at Phillies

A week from today the Phillies will have already flown north, and will be enjoying their only scheduled day off from March 18th, when Spring Training games began, until April 21st.
The Yankees make the short trip from Tampa today, and the 1:05 game will be televised on NBCSP+.
The Phils’ lineup includes Kyle Schwarber leading off (and DH-ing), Rhys Hoskins second, and Mickey Moniak in center field and batting ninth. Zach Eflin makes his second start:
Phillies vs. NYY— Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) March 31, 2022
Schwarber 0
Hoskins 3
Harper 9
Castellanos 7
Realmuto 2
Gregorius 6
Segura 4
Stott 5
Moniak 8
Eflin, Familia, Hand, Kelly, Bedrosian
For the Yankees it’s mostly their B team...
On the road again pic.twitter.com/eefVGz4LiS— New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 31, 2022
Following up on the obscure stat notes from yesterday’s gamethread...
- After yesterday’s games the Phillies are now the only one of the 30 teams without a sacrifice fly this Spring.
- The Dodgers made their first stolen base attempt yesterday, but it wasn’t successful and they are still the only team in Spring Training with no steals. Every other team has at least two, including the Yankees who lead with 15 (in 18 tries). The Phils are 4 for 5.
