Rise and Phight: 3/4/2022

I have decided to start watching old Phillies games in lieu of watching spring training games that don’t exist right now. People will reminisce about “simpler times” with baseball, but all that was was when they didn’t know or understand the labor issues that baseball has always struggled with.
Me? I just miss the Vet.
Citizens Bank Park is a wonderful place to watch a game and getting to watch games there with my kids now is a special experience, but there are times when I wish I was walking up that long, winding ramp to get inside Veterans Stadium to see a game.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Griff McGarry, our #7 prospect, is in the mindset to take that leap forward that many are predicting.
- We all know about Bryson Stott’s relationship with Bryce Harper. What you may not know about is his relationship with Amir Garrett ($).
MLB news:
- Sounds like Sixto is a no-go, as Sanchez is still recovering from shoulder surgery that wiped out his 2021 season.
- There were some smaller talks about the CBA between the head negotiators, but nothing substantial came out of it.
- Meanwhile, the owners have some hardliners that are going to make getting a fair deal for the players very difficult.
- Workers that are going to miss regular season games are making their voices heard.
