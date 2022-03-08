Rise and Phight: 3/8/2022

When the cancelled games were announced, there was near universal condemnation of the owners for causing the entire mess. They were the ones instituting the lockout, they were the ones dragging their feet on making proposals and they were the ones, when making a proposal, that were doing just enough to be labeled as “good faith” in terms of negotiation.

Now, they’re continuing their PR damage control, this time with someone who has direct ties to ownership giving interviews about the lockout.

On to the links.

MLB news: