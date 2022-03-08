 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 3/8/2022

The owners’ PR damage control continues...

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Yankee Stadium To Host Notre Dame-Army Football in 2010 Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

When the cancelled games were announced, there was near universal condemnation of the owners for causing the entire mess. They were the ones instituting the lockout, they were the ones dragging their feet on making proposals and they were the ones, when making a proposal, that were doing just enough to be labeled as “good faith” in terms of negotiation.

Now, they’re continuing their PR damage control, this time with someone who has direct ties to ownership giving interviews about the lockout.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...