Rise and Phight: 3/8/2022

When the cancelled games were announced, there was near universal condemnation of the owners for causing the entire mess. They were the ones instituting the lockout, they were the ones dragging their feet on making proposals and they were the ones, when making a proposal, that were doing just enough to be labeled as “good faith” in terms of negotiation.
Now, they’re continuing their PR damage control, this time with someone who has direct ties to ownership giving interviews about the lockout.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Even though he hasn’t been allowed to have contact with him during the lockout (wink!), Kevin Long thinks Alec Bohm is going to be “a force” this season ($).
- Yup, this guy has become my favorite Phillies prospect.
- The guys at the end of the roster, the ones that have just been added to the 40-man roster, are the ones that have become collateral damage ($).
MLB news:
- That interview I alluded to was with Randy Levine, president of the Yankees. You can get a full summary here.
- Kwang Hyun-Kim ain’t waiting around forever. He’s headed back to Korea on a four-year deal instead of waiting for the lockout to end.
- Losing games is bad. Losing games for players who are in their prime is bad for baseball as a whole.
