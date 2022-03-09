Rise and Phight: 3/9/2022

Usually, we put together the daily links the night before they are published. That means that we often miss some things that are posted and have to wait until the next day to make sure that all the news gets its spotlight. Yesterday, there seemed to be momentum being gathered toward a deal between the union and the owners, but it’s also possible that by the time you read this, that might be old news. Either there will be a deal, there won’t be or they’re still talking.
Let’s hope it’s the first one because I am about done with this lockout.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Of all people, Sean Rodriguez has joined the player development staff in the Phillies’ organization. Oooooooooookay.
- Andrew Painter has been the focus of minor league camp and luckily for him, the team has someone there he knows ($).
- The team made some notable minor league signings, chief among them being Justin Williams.
MLB news:
- In actual baseball news, Apple and MLB have agreed on a broadcasting deal where the fruit will be in charge of Friday night games.
- In other “if you really want to believe it” news, the Rays reportedly made an offer to Freddie Freeman before the lockout commenced.
