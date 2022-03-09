 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 3/9/2022

This might be old news

By Ethan Witte
Usually, we put together the daily links the night before they are published. That means that we often miss some things that are posted and have to wait until the next day to make sure that all the news gets its spotlight. Yesterday, there seemed to be momentum being gathered toward a deal between the union and the owners, but it’s also possible that by the time you read this, that might be old news. Either there will be a deal, there won’t be or they’re still talking.

Let’s hope it’s the first one because I am about done with this lockout.

On to the links.

