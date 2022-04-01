Rise and Phight: 4/1/2022

Usually on days like this, you’ll read all kinds of silly, tongue in cheek things that make you wonder, “Is this really true?” You’ll press on for a bit, wondering if what has you so engrossed can actually have happened. Such is the nature of April Fool’s Day. Kids love it, but me - not a fan. You won’t see anything from me that is in the vein of this day. Does this make me old and a stick-in-the-mud? Sure. But there will be no fake trade rumors, no Sidd Finch discoveries, nothing like that.

Carry on.

On to the links.

MLB news: