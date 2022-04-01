Rise and Phight: 4/1/2022

Usually on days like this, you’ll read all kinds of silly, tongue in cheek things that make you wonder, “Is this really true?” You’ll press on for a bit, wondering if what has you so engrossed can actually have happened. Such is the nature of April Fool’s Day. Kids love it, but me - not a fan. You won’t see anything from me that is in the vein of this day. Does this make me old and a stick-in-the-mud? Sure. But there will be no fake trade rumors, no Sidd Finch discoveries, nothing like that.
Phillies news:
- Well this is....unexpected. It showed up late in the evening, but this was the rumor that had people talking.
- The lineup you saw yesterday against the Yankees. Is that the one that will be used most often? Starting to maybe feel like it.
- Larry Andersen is cutting back on his radio responsibilities, a decision completely his. A loss for the organization.
- Jimmy Rollins is entering a new part of his post-playing days career: front office man with real responsibilities.
MLB news:
- It’s what you’ve been waiting for all offseason: the Jeff Passan preseason preview extravaganza!
- Humidors are here for every ballpark in the game. What will that mean for offense in a league that is trying to get more of it ($)?
- Balanced schedule, you say? Maybe not this year, but it’s coming to baseball in 2023, which means more interleague play.
- There’s a new team in the Bryan Reynolds sweepstakes, one that might have the proper amount of ammunition to pull it off.
