Gamethread 4/10: Athletics at Phillies

Don’t know about you, but I prefer to start my seasons with a sweep. The Phillies can do just that by winning today against the Athletics. Here are the lineups.
For the Phillies:
Going for the series sweep. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 10, 2022
: @NBCSPhilly
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/P0rjjSG9Mc
For the Athletics:
⚾: 10:05am PT vs. Phillies— Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 10, 2022
: NBCSCA
: Bloomberg 960 AM
: https://t.co/M834H8aCde
: https://t.co/sssl73rFGn
Starting pitcher: Jefferies pic.twitter.com/spxJ8on79j
Let’s talk about it.
Loading comments...