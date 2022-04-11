Rise and Phight: 4/11/2022

The Mets are coming into town this week and I don’t think it can be stressed enough how big it is for the Phillies that Jacob deGrom isn’t going to be here. Our own Smarty Jones will have a more in-depth preview, but with deGrom’s injury putting him out for at least two months, it’s huge that the team take advantage of the Mets’ ace’s absence and beat up on them for now. They still have Max Scherzer, sure, but only having to face one ace instead of two in a three games series is pretty big.
Phillies news:
- Were you, as many others were, wondering where the cream colored uniforms were yesterday? Turns out, they aren’t here yet.
- The trio of young players that made the Opening Day roster have a chance to show how much the player development system has improved.
- ICYMI, here were some predictions for the team from those who cover them everyday.
MLB news:
- What better way to get players on your side than by gifting them something that cancels out the noise of everything you have to say!
- The Yankees made an extension offer to Aaron Judge, but ultimately it was rejected.
- Turns out, sometimes a Rule 5 pick can make something of himself. In this case, Garrett Whitlock parlayed that pick and some effective pitching into a huge extension with Boston.
- Not MLB, but did you hear about the kid from Japan that fired a perfect game that included 19 strikeouts? Start the bidding now.
