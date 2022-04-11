Gamethread 4/11: Mets at Phillies

If it feels like the Mets and Phillies are fated to battle it out for one of six National League playoff spots, that’s probably because they are. Expanded playoffs mean more opportunities and neither team spent money this offseason to get early tee times in October.

Tonight kicks off the season series that will likely determine at least one playoff spot. The other divisions boast similar races, but these two teams are too talented to both miss out on the playoffs.

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

Hail, hail, the gang’s all here. Alec Bohm gets the turn tonight on the third base merry go ‘round, interesting considering the Mets’ starting pitcher.

For the Mets:

Taijuan Walker gets the start for the Mets, which looks tons more appealing than Jacob deGrom.

Hey everybody, let’s talk about it.