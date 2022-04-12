Rise and Phight: 4/12/2022

You kind of have to feel for Alec Bohm a little bit, as last night’s butchery in the field was tough to watch. He had a solid night at the plate, which is a solid step in the right direction for his overall progression.

What’s the most frustrating part is that he really shouldn’t have been in the lineup anyway. With the team facing a right handed pitcher and having the groundball inducing Ranger Suarez on the mound, it’s strange that Joe Girardi would put him in that kind of position in the first place. Having Bohm and Bryson Stott and Didi Gregorius and Johan Camargo on the same roster is only going to work if Girardi is putting them in positions to succeed at all times on the field and last night was not an example of that. Sure, Bohm had a good night at the plate, but could those runs given up early have been prevented if Bohm wasn’t starting? We’ll never know.

On to the links.

MLB news: