Gamethread 4/12: Mets at Phillies

So last night was fun, huh?

Bringing themselves back from the brink of defeat, the Phillies rode their potent offense to a victory that a few short hours earlier seemed highly unlikely. Bad defense and rough starting pitching put the team in an early hole, but Nick Nelson gave the team a solid outing that kept them in the game long enough for the offense to awaken from its slumber.

Tonight, the two teams go back at it, with the Phillies getting their ace back on the bump (for a few innings, at least). Here are the lineups.

For the Phillies:

As stated, Zack Wheeler is going for them, but for how long, we don’t know yet. Luckily the bullpen should be pretty well rested.

For the Mets:

Tylor Megill goes for them, hence the lineup that was chosen for the Phillies.

Let’s talk about it!