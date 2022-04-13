Rise and Phight: 4/13/2022

Just one day after an exciting, come-from-behind win, the Phillies offense could only muster 5 hits last night and they were shut out by the Mets.

Zack Wheeler looked alright, especially considering his delayed start to the season, but he was bested by the Mets’ newfound ace Tyler Megill.

The nicest moment of the game came in the bottom of the eighth, when Alec Bohm pinch hit for Simon Muzziotti and received a standing ovation from the Citizens Bank Park crowd. It was nice to see, but when that’s the best moment from a game, it tells you all you need to know.

A nice, complete summary of the Alec Bohm saga that has unfolded over the past couple of days.

With Corey Knebel going on the IL, the Phillies called up Jeff Singer yesterday. The 28-year-old left-hander probably won’t see much action, but if/when he does get to pitch, he’ll be making his major league debut for the team he grew up watching.

