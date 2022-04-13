 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 4/13/2022

Where the Phillies played “offense”

By Leo Morgenstern
New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies
Us too JT, us too.
Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Just one day after an exciting, come-from-behind win, the Phillies offense could only muster 5 hits last night and they were shut out by the Mets.

Zack Wheeler looked alright, especially considering his delayed start to the season, but he was bested by the Mets’ newfound ace Tyler Megill.

The nicest moment of the game came in the bottom of the eighth, when Alec Bohm pinch hit for Simon Muzziotti and received a standing ovation from the Citizens Bank Park crowd. It was nice to see, but when that’s the best moment from a game, it tells you all you need to know.

