Phillies MLR 4/12: Logan O’Hoppe impresses, Johan Rojas up to 7 steals

Worcester 8, Lehigh Valley 3

Michael Mariot - 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 3 GB, 0 FB

Kyle Dohy - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 GB, 0 1 FB

Roman Quinn - 0 for 2, 2 K

Dalton Guthrie - 1 for 4, R, K

Nick Maton - 0 for 4, 2 K

Donny Sands - 2 for 2, RBI, BB

Darick Hall - 0 for 4, 2 K

The Iron Pigs are what they are unfortunately, with no real prospects note. As they sit 3-4 to start the season, unless they see an influx of talent, they are destined to be a .500 team or worse. The lefty Kyle Dohy is at least somewhat interesting and could be a call-up if any of the lefty relievers happen to go down with the big club.

Akron 5, Reading 4

Jack Perkins - 4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, K, HBP, 5 GB, 3 FB

Jhailyn Ortiz - 0 for 4, 2 K

Logan O’Hoppe - 2 for 5, RBI

Wendell Rijo - 2 for 4, R, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, K

Another Phillies affiliate with so few prospects outside of Ortiz, O’Hoppe and Francisco Morales (who is now a closer BTW). Reading tried to mount a comeback in this one after being down 5-0 with a 3-run 8th inning and a 1-run 9th, but obviously fell short. Jhailyn Ortiz has struggled out of the gate after an encouraging 2021 and is 2 for 17 with 7 strikeouts. Logan O’Hoppe on the other hand has been raking with 5 hits in his first 14 at-bats.

Brooklyn 5, Jersey Shore 2

Victor Vargas - 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 5 GB, 1 FB

Johan Rojas - 1 for 4, 2 K, 2 SB

Luis Garcia - 1 for 4, 2B, RBI, 3 K

Ethan Wilson - 2 for 4, 2 SB

Casey Martin - 1 for 4, R, K

Baron Radcliff - 1 for 3, BB, 2 K, CS

Jared Carr - 0 for 3, 2 K, HBP, SB

Nick Matera - 0 for 2, BB

Nicolas Torres - 0 for 4, 3 K

As you can see, most of the exciting hitting talent in the Phillies system rests here. Johan Rojas has been a demon on the basepaths and has 7 stolen bases in just 4 games (he is also hitting .294). 21 year old righty Victor Vargas pitched well, but was relieved by JP Woodward in the 5th who promptly gave up 4 runs and the lead. Ethan Wilson is also hitting the ball well (.294) and has 5 stolen bases himself.

St. Lucie 6, Clearwater 0

Oswald Medina - 3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, K, WP, HBP, 4 GB, 1 FB

Yhoswar Garcia - 0 for 3, BB, CS

Odubel Herrera - 0 for 4, K

Hao Yu Lee - 1 for 3, BB, SB

Kendall Simmons - 1 for 4, 2 K (throwing error)

Jadiel Sanchez - 0 for 3, HBP (throwing error)

Micah Yonamine - 0 for 3, BB (fielding error)

Freylin Minyety - 1 for 4

Arturo De Freitas - 0 for 3, 2 K

Marcus Lee Sang - 0 for 1, 2 BB

Not much offense going as Oswald Medina gets lit up in the 1st inning, giving up 4 of his 5 runs. Herrera was in the game on rehab and would have fit right in with the actual Phillies last night against the Mets. Hao Yu Lee has been impressive in the very early season going 4 for 13 with 3 walks to 2 strikeouts in his first 4 games. He could be a quick riser in the org this season.