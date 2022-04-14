Rise and Phight: 4/14/2022

Max Scherzer has now taken on the Phillies 26 times with five different teams. The Phillies have lost 21 of those games.
Aaron Nola has taken on Max Scherzer 6 times. The Phillies have lost five of those games.
Heading into this series, the Phillies had a perfectly even 43-43 record against the Mets since 2017. That record now sits at 44-45.
The Phillies rank just 15th in the majors in runs scored so far, which is disappointing. But teams that rank below them include the Astros and the Yankees. They are tied with the Dodgers. Their weighted runs created plus (wRC+) ranks 7th in the majors and 4th in the NL. Their OPS ranks 8th in the majors and 4th in the NL. The scoring will pick up.
Phillies news:
- Jean Segura seems to be alright after being hit in the elbow by a pitch. That’s very good news, as Segura leads the team with 2 home runs and a 1.175 OPS.
- Corey Knebel is back from the COVID IL already, and hometown lefty Jeff Singer has been DFA’d. He may never return, but here’s a story about how pitching for the Phillies was his “ultimate dream.”
- Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia writes about why Philly sports fans are the best.
- Jay Jaffe from FanGraphs took a close look at the Phillies’ defensive woes.
MLB news:
- More about Alyssa Nakken and her historic appearance on Tuesday night.
- The reason Nakken was able to come into the game was because Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected for arguing with Padres third-base coach Mike Shildt. According to Richardson, Shildt made comments with “undertones of racism.”
- Bryson Stott is one of a record number of top prospects making their debut at the start of the season.
- If you’re having trouble keeping track of all the imminent rule changes and proposed rule changes in baseball, here’s a primer from Sports Illustrated.
- Hoby Milner (best known to Phillies fans for his involvement in some of Gabe Kapler’s biggest managerial mistakes) finally earned his first MLB decision on Tuesday. Milner has been in the major leagues since 2017 and has made 96 appearances, but he was never a winning or losing pitcher until this week when he earned his first big league victory. A fun story from The Athletic ($).
