Rise and Phight: 4/14/2022

Max Scherzer has now taken on the Phillies 26 times with five different teams. The Phillies have lost 21 of those games.

Aaron Nola has taken on Max Scherzer 6 times. The Phillies have lost five of those games.

Heading into this series, the Phillies had a perfectly even 43-43 record against the Mets since 2017. That record now sits at 44-45.

The Phillies rank just 15th in the majors in runs scored so far, which is disappointing. But teams that rank below them include the Astros and the Yankees. They are tied with the Dodgers. Their weighted runs created plus (wRC+) ranks 7th in the majors and 4th in the NL. Their OPS ranks 8th in the majors and 4th in the NL. The scoring will pick up.

