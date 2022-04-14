Phillies MLR 4/13/22: Colton Eastman loses his duel with Connor Seabold

Worcester 7, Lehigh Valley 3

Colton Eastman - 4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 8 GB, 0 FB

Mark Appel - 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K

Dalton Guthrie - 0 for 4

Nick Maton - 1 for 3, HR, BB

Donny Sands - 0 for 3, R, BB, K

Darick Hall - 1 for 4

Colton Eastman loses his duel with former Cal Fullerton teammate and Phillies prospect Connor Seabold (who went 5 IP, 0 ER). If you remember, Seabold was shipped out with Nick Pivetta for the gruesome two-some of Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree. Yes, I still shake my head a lot thinking about this one. The offense with 1 for 7 with RISP and scored their lone run via a solo-shot from Nick Maton, his first of the season. Depending on what happens with Jean Segura (if you didn’t see he is day-to-day after getting hit in the wrist), Maton will likely be the call-up.

Reading 3, Akron 1

Noah Skirrow - 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 3 GB, 1 FB

Francisco Morales - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, K

Madison Stokes - 1 for 4, HR, 2 K

Logan O’Hoppe - 0 for 4, K

Jhailyn Ortiz - 1 for 3, R, BB, SB

Jonathan Guzman - 1 for 4, R, 2B

Noah Skirrow, the 23 year old Canadian, with an excellent 2022 debut. He notches the win as the bullpen was able to toss 4 scoreless innings in relief. Madison Stokes got the scoring started in the 1st with a leadoff HR, his first of the season. A two-run 6th inning gave Reading the lead.

Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 3

Cristian Hernandez - 3.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 4 K, HBP, 2 GB, 3 FB

Dominic Pipkin - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K

Johan Rojas - 1 for 4, 2B, RBI, BB

Luis Garcia - 0 for 4, K (throwing error)

Ethan Wilson - 0 for 2, 2 BB, K, 2 SB

Casey Martin - 1 for 4, R, K, SB

Baron Radcliff - 0 for 3, BB, 3 K

DJ Stewart - 0 for 4

Jared Carr - 1 for 3, R, 2 K, SB, HBP

Andrick Nava - 1 for 4, R, RBI, K, SB (two passed balls)

McCarthy Tatum - 1 for 4, R, 2 K

BlueClaws win their first game of the season on the back of fine combined pitching performance (outside of Tyler McKay’s two-run 6th inning). They did it with just 1 extra-base hit and going 2 for 13 with RISP. Ethan Wilson’s two stolen bases have tied him with Johan Rojas for the team-lead with 7. The rate this team is stealing bases is just insane. They’ve combined for 24 swipes in just 5 games.

St. Lucie 9, Clearwater 3

Micah Ottenbreit - 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, K, HR, 4 GB, 1 FB

Jesus Azuaje - 1 for 3, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 SB

Odubel Herrera - 2 for 4, R, 2B, RBI, K (fielding error and outfield assist, 3B)

Hao Yu Lee - 2 for 5, RBI, K

Jadiel Sanchez - 3 for 5, RBI, K

Rixon Wingrove - 1 for 3, 2 BB, K

Arturo De Freitas - 0 for 3, 2 K

Felix Reyes - 0 for 5, 4 K

Freylin Minyety - 1 for 4, K

Marcus Lee Sang - 3 for 4, 2B, K

Clearwater drops another one and falls to 0-5 as Micah Ottenbreit struggles in his 2022 debut. He is an interesting prospect, but please remember at 18 he is one of the youngest players in all of the Florida State League. On the plus side, both Hao Yu Lee and Jadiel Sanchez are establishing early that they are the top hitters on the team. That Odubel Herrera guy was on rehab again and had a couple of base hits. If only it were Mickey Moniak rehabbing instead.