Gamethread 4/14: Phillies at Marlins (6:40)

Tonight is the home opener for the Marlins, and the Phillies will do what they can to ruin it for them. Game time is 6:40.

Facing Sandy Alcantara, one of the better right-handed pitchers in the league, will be a lefty-heavy lineup featuring Bryson Stott at second base, and switch hitter Johan Camargo at third.

Kyle Gibson takes the mound and looks to pick up where he left in his excellent first start:

The Marlins’ lineup features two additions from free agency in Jorge Soler and Wilmington native and West Chester University product Joey Wendle: