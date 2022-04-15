Phight Club: Week 1

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in under 1,000 words.

Week Record: 3-4

Season Record: 3-4

Game 1 (W) - Phillies 9, Oakland 5

Box: Nola (W): 6. IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 7 K. Schwarber: Leadoff HR to open the season, 2 RBI. Harper: RBI. Castellanos: 3 K, RBI. Hoskins: 2 RBI. Gregorius: RBI. Stott: Single, Double, RBI, K. Vierling: RBI. RPs: Familia, Hand, Dominguez, Knebel. Errors: Hoskins (missed catch), Stott (throw)

Storylines: The Phillies won on Opening Day for the second straight year, and for the fourth time in five years. Bryson Stott became the first 1st round draft pick in franchise history to make his MLB debut on Opening Day, and the first Phillies player to make his debut as a starter on Opening Day since Odubel Herrera in 2014.

Photo of the Game:

Game 2 (W) - Phillies 4, Oakland 2

Box: Gibson (W): 7 IP, 2 H, 10 K. Schwarber: 2 BB. Realmuto: 0-for-4, K. Castellanos: HR, 2 RBI. Hoskins: 2 for 3, HR, RBI. Segura: 2 for 4, HR, RBI. RPs: Alvarado, Knebel (S). Errors: Realmuto (throw)

Storylines: Kyle Gibson was the star of this show, putting together a beautiful seven inning, ten strikeout performance. Hoskins and Segura collected what’s hopefully the first of many back-to-back home runs for the Phillies this season in the sixth. The Phillies recognized 2021 NL MV3 Bryce Harper in a pre-game ceremony featuring former Phillies MVP Mike Schmidt and Harper’s family.

Photo of the Game:

Game 3 (L) - Phillies 1, Oakland 4

Box: Eflin: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K. Segura: HR, RBI. RPs: Falter (L), Brogdon, Jones.

Storylines: The offense went ice-cold in the series finale, as only three Phillies players (Segura, Camargo, and Stubbs) had hits. Eflin made a great catch to start a double play and escape a bases-loaded jam in the third. Segura’s ninth-inning home run kept the Phillies from being shut out.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies win 2-1

Game 4 (W) - Phillies 5, Mets 4

Box: Suarez: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, BB, K. Schwarber: RBI, 3 K. Realmuto: HR, 2 RBI. Harper: 3 K. Hoskins: RBI. Gregorius: RBI. RPs: Nelson (4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, BB, 2 K), Dominguez (W), Hand (S) Errors: Bohm - 3 (throw, throw, throw)

Storylines: Count ‘em - Three (3) errors for Bohm in the first three innings. He “[redacted] hates this place,” but at least he owned up to his words after the game and set the record straight: He doesn’t actually hate Philadelphia, he was just frustrated. He also sparked the late-innings comeback with a leadoff walk in the eighth, inspiring the Phillies to overcome a four-run deficit. The pleasant surprise of the game was relief pitcher Nick Nelson, who made a great first impression in the City of Brotherly Love.

Injury Watch: Bryce Harper appeared to injure his right elbow throwing to home plate in the seventh inning. After the game Joe Girardi said he’s okay, though.

Photo of the Game:

Game 5 (L) - Phillies 0, Mets 2

Box: Wheeler (L): 4.2 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 3 K, 2 HBP. Realmuto: 2 hits. Castellanos: 2 hits. Hoskins: 3 K. RPs: Sanchez, Brogdon, Familia.

Storylines: The first shutout of the season didn’t go the Phillies’ way. Zack Wheeler made his very first appearance in any game in 2022 and despite working himself into a jam in the first inning and surrendering a fifth-inning solo home run to Brandon Nimmo, looked ready for the season. The Phillies doubled up the Mets in hits but couldn’t manage to score any runs.

Injury Watch: Odubel Herrera to Clearwater on a rehab assignment. Corey Knebel to COVID-related IL.

Photo of the Game:

Game 6 (L) - Phillies 6, Mets 9

Box: Nola (L): 3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K. Schwarber: 0 for 4, 3 K. Harper: HR, RBI, 2 BB. Castellanos: RBI. Bohm: RBI. Stott: 2 RBI. RPs: Dominguez, Jones, Brogdon, Alvarado, Falter.

Storylines: Unlike the first game of the series, the late-inning comeback attempt didn’t work in this game. A four-run sixth inning for the Mets, including a three-run home run by Pete Alonso, was too much to overcome. Bryce Harper hit his first home run of the season, the shortest homer in CBP history (335 ft). Matt Vierling (13 AB, 2 RBI, 1 BB) is still looking for his first hit of the season.

Injury Watch: Corey Knebel activated from IL. Jean Segura left the game in the sixth after being hit with a 95 MPH fastball in the left wrist. Per Girardi, he will avoid the IL for now but is considered day-to-day.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Mets win 2-1

Game 7 (L) - Phillies 3, Marlins 4

Box: Gibson (L): 4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K. Realmuto: 4 for 4, BB. Harper: 3 RBI. RPs: Bellatti, Norwood, Hand, Knebel.

Storylines: The curse of Miami continues for the Phillies as they collected eleven hits but only managed to score three runs. J.T. Realmuto got on base five times with four hits, all singles, and a walk. Bryce Harper collected all three RBI.

Injury Watch: Sam Coonrod transferred from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. James Norwood activated from the bereavement list.

Photo of the Game:

Moment of the Week:

Poll What was the most memorable moment of the week? Phanatic skydives into CBP on Opening Day

Harper’s MV3 Celebration

Eflin’s Double Play

Hoskins and Segura go back to back

"I [redacted] hate this place"

Question of the Week:

In his first two appearances of 2022, Aaron Nola is 1-1 with seven earned runs in just 9.1 IP. The Question: Are you concerned about his start?