Rise and Phight: 4/15/2022

J.T. Realmuto had an excellent game last night, going 4-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. It was the first four-hit game of the season for a Phillies player, and, indeed, the first three-hit game too.

Realmuto also recorded his (and the Phillies’) first stolen base of the season.

Since Realmuto came to Philadelphia in 2019, he is one of only four Phillies to reach base safely 5 times in one game. Realmuto has done it twice, Bryce Harper has done it seven times, and Brad Miller and Maikel each did it once.

The last time a Phillies catcher had 4 hits, reached base safely 5 times, and stole a base in the same game? J.T. Realmuto in August 2021. The last time before that? Jimmie Wilson in May 1926.

The last time a Phillies catcher did all that and the Phillies still lost the game? Never.

Nick Castellanos revealed that he thought he was going to sign with the Marlins until Derek Jeter stepped down as CEO.

Joe Girardi says Jean Segura is day-to-day, and it’s actually his shoulder that’s bothering him right now, not the wrist where he was hit-by-pitch. Meanwhile, Sam Coonrod is headed to the 60-day IL. He was replaced on the roster by Andrew Bellatti, who made his Phillies debut last night. In other bullpen news, Connor Brogdon has been optioned to Triple-A and James Norwood has been reinstated from the bereavement list.

MLB news: