Gamethread 4/15: Phillies at Marlins (6:40)

The Phillies get back at it today, and try to stop a three-game skid.

Zach Eflin takes the mound following a 4-inning scoreless effort in his first start.

A day after getting 4 singles, a walk, and a stolen base, J.T. Realmuto gets the day off. Jean Segura is still day-to-day after getting hit by a pitch on his forearm on Wednesday so Bryson Stott is again filling in at second.

Johan Camargo is at third vs. righty Pablo Lopez; Alec Bohm is expected to get the start against a lefty starter tomorrow. And Simon Muzziotti is in center field for the struggling Matt Vierling:

And for the Marlins...