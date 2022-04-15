Gamethread 4/15: Phillies at Marlins (6:40)

The Phillies get back at it today, and try to stop a three-game skid.
Zach Eflin takes the mound following a 4-inning scoreless effort in his first start.
A day after getting 4 singles, a walk, and a stolen base, J.T. Realmuto gets the day off. Jean Segura is still day-to-day after getting hit by a pitch on his forearm on Wednesday so Bryson Stott is again filling in at second.
Johan Camargo is at third vs. righty Pablo Lopez; Alec Bohm is expected to get the start against a lefty starter tomorrow. And Simon Muzziotti is in center field for the struggling Matt Vierling:
Friday night lineup. #RingTheBell
And for the Marlins...
#Marlins lineup behind Pablo Lopez
