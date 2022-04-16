Gamethread 4/16: Phillies at Marlins

The Phillies try to snap their four-game losing streak tonight as they take on the Marlins in Miami. The game will not be available to watch on television because programming slots have been booked by the Flyers and Sixers.

You can watch the game on NBCSPhilly.com and the MyTeams App. In order to access the stream, you must log in with a valid cable subscription to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Let’s take a look at the lineups for tonight’s National League East matchup.

For the Phillies:

Kyle Schwarber is finally getting a break after struggling offensively this season so far. Alec Bohm will get some at-bats as the designated hitter, and J.T. Realmuto will leadoff for the last-place Phillies.

For the Marlins:

#Marlins lineup behind Trevor Rogers. All righties vs the Phillies’ Ranger Suarez (a left-handed pitcher) pic.twitter.com/vB66l0o5f9 — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) April 16, 2022

Miami opted to go all righties against Suarez, who is a lefty. Jazz Chisholm is not in the lineup.