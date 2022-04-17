 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread 4/17: Phillies at Marlins

Bohm has not risen.

By Jay Polinsky
New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Happy Easter to all those celebrate! Phillies are back to close out the series with the Marlins and hopefully split it after dropping the first two games of the matchup. Joe Girardi rolling out a lineup that doesn’t seem to include their top hitter in Alec Bohm. He is obsessed with yet another utility infielder and refuses to part with a former Yankee. It sure does smell like another season with Girardi as manager. Please channel your collective outrage in the comments below. Phillies lineup below with Zack Wheeler on the bump.

Marlins counter with their formidable lineup and Elieser Hernandez on the mound. 26 year old righty has done well against the Phillies, but has been prone to give up the lone-ball.

Go Phils.

