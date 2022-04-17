Gamethread 4/17: Phillies at Marlins

Happy Easter to all those celebrate! Phillies are back to close out the series with the Marlins and hopefully split it after dropping the first two games of the matchup. Joe Girardi rolling out a lineup that doesn’t seem to include their top hitter in Alec Bohm. He is obsessed with yet another utility infielder and refuses to part with a former Yankee. It sure does smell like another season with Girardi as manager. Please channel your collective outrage in the comments below. Phillies lineup below with Zack Wheeler on the bump.

Marlins counter with their formidable lineup and Elieser Hernandez on the mound. 26 year old righty has done well against the Phillies, but has been prone to give up the lone-ball.

#Marlins lineup for their series finale vs the Phillies

-Jorge Soler is the DH with Cooper on the bench

-Jazz hitting sixth

-Brian Anderson in left, Bryan De La Cruz in right

-Payton Henry catching Elieser Hernandez pic.twitter.com/EY9lvRkUDo — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) April 17, 2022

Go Phils.