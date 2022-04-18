Jake Arrieta, who pitched for the Phillies from 2018 to 2020, is calling it a career after twelve seasons in the big leagues.

Arrieta announced his intent in the latest episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast on Monday. The 36-year-old indicated that he hasn’t made it official yet, but said “It’s time for me to step away from the game”. It wasn’t immediately clear when Arrieta planned to officially execute his retirement from professional baseball.

“I haven’t signed the papers, but I’m done...At some point, the uniform goes to somebody else, and it’s just my time”, Arrieta said in Monday’s episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast.

Ahead of the 2018 season, Arrieta signed a three-year, $75 million contract with Philadelphia. His time in a Phillies uniform wasn’t exactly memorable and did not live up to the hype. From inconsistencies with his performance on the mound to frequently sustained injuries, the Phillies never got to fully experience the Cy Young award-winner version of Arrieta.

In three seasons with the Phillies, he pitched 352.2 innings and posted a 4.36 ERA. He finishes his career with a 3.98 ERA.

Arrieta last appeared in a major league game on September 19, 2021, as a member of the San Diego Padres.